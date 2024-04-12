RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


After 5-year stint with Congress, Manvendra Singh rejoins BJP
April 12, 2024  21:24
Former Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manvendra Singh, son of former Union minister Jaswant Singh, returned to the saffron party on Friday following a five-year stint with the Congress in Barmer. 

Manvendra, who had switched to Congress in October 2018, joined the BJP ahead of Friday's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Barmer. 

He also shared the stage with other leaders of the BJP during the PM's rally. 

"Today I rejoined the BJP family and party workers in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Bhai Modi at Adarsh Stadium in Barmer. We are all committed to realising the public welfare policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the resolution of ikshit Bharat'," he said in a Facebook post. 

Manvendra was elected as the BJP MLA from Barmer's Sheo assembly constituency in December 2013. 

When the BJP denied a ticket to Jaswant Singh, who then contested the Lok Sabha election as an independent and lost, Manvendra turned rebel and campaigned against the party's candidate in support of his father. 

Manvendra was suspended from the party ahead of the 2018 assembly elections. -- PTI
