RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
3 hurt in Manipur gunfight, additional forces deployed
April 12, 2024  22:31
File image
File image
Three persons were injured in a gunfight between armed village volunteers and unidentified gunmen at Pelyang village in Manipur's Tengnoupal district on Friday, officials said. 

"There was a gunfight between Meitei and Kuki insurgents at Pelyang village in Tengnoupal district, around 25 km from the boundary of Thoubal at Heirok," the police said. 

"Three Meitei insurgents sustained injuries, but they are currently stable. The incident took place under Machi police station in Tengnoupal district. Meitei women have taken out rallies in some areas in protest against the attack by Kukis," the police added. 

Meanwhile, additional state and central police forces have been rushed to the area to bring the situation under control, they said. 

In another development, unknown men torched a saw mill near Pallel in Kakching district adjacent to Thoubal district in the early hours of Friday. 

"Fire tenders were rushed to the spot but the mill was gutted," the police said. 

Security forces have launched operations to arrest the perpetrators, police said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Centre will impose President's Rule in Delhi in coming days: Atishi
Centre will impose President's Rule in Delhi in coming days: Atishi

Atishi claimed that in recent times, many events have happened that indicate the possibility of the imposition of the President's Rule in the national capital.

IPL PIX: Delhi cruise to comfortable 6 wkt win over Lucknow
IPL PIX: Delhi cruise to comfortable 6 wkt win over Lucknow

Images from the IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow on Friday.

4 Indian origin men get 122-year jail for murdering PIO driver in UK
4 Indian origin men get 122-year jail for murdering PIO driver in UK

They were each sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 28 years behind bars.

India not to send more construction workers as Israel-Iran tension rises
India not to send more construction workers as Israel-Iran tension rises

India on Friday asked its citizens not to travel to Iran and Israel amid increasing fears that Tehran may launch an attack on Israeli soil in retaliation to a strike on the Iranian consulate in Syria 11 days ago.

Modi govt hiked LAC infra budget to Rs 14,500 cr: Jaishankar
Modi govt hiked LAC infra budget to Rs 14,500 cr: Jaishankar

India should have learnt lessons from the 1962 war but no headway was made in the development of border infrastructure till 2014, he claimed, adding that the Modi government increased the budget for the same from Rs 3,500 crore to Rs...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances