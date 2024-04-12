3 hurt in Manipur gunfight, additional forces deployed





"There was a gunfight between Meitei and Kuki insurgents at Pelyang village in Tengnoupal district, around 25 km from the boundary of Thoubal at Heirok," the police said.





"Three Meitei insurgents sustained injuries, but they are currently stable. The incident took place under Machi police station in Tengnoupal district. Meitei women have taken out rallies in some areas in protest against the attack by Kukis," the police added.





Meanwhile, additional state and central police forces have been rushed to the area to bring the situation under control, they said.





In another development, unknown men torched a saw mill near Pallel in Kakching district adjacent to Thoubal district in the early hours of Friday.





"Fire tenders were rushed to the spot but the mill was gutted," the police said.





Security forces have launched operations to arrest the perpetrators, police said. -- PTI

