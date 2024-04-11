RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Woman critical in hit-and-drag incident, man held
April 11, 2024  13:50
Image of another hit-and-drag incident in Delhi last year
A 21-year-old woman was critically injured after allegedly being hit and dragged by a car in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area, police said on Thursday. 

 A purported CCTV footage of the incident shows the woman riding pillion on a bike. She falls off the bike after a car hits it from behind. The car is then seen dragging the woman for a few metres before speeding away. The accused, Sunny Rawal (21), has been arrested, police said. A case under section 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC has been registered at the Nand Nagri police station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said. 

 The victim is employed at a private company and was riding pillion with her colleague, the DCP said. After the incident, the local people rushed the woman to the GTB Hospital, where she is in critical condition, an officer said. 

 The accused is a resident of Ghaziabad and runs a general store with his father near their house, the police said. The car involved in the incident has been seized by the police and further investigations are underway, Tirkey said. PTI
