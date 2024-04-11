RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Techie loses Rs 2.24 cr to cyber fraudsters posing as Customs, NCB officials
April 11, 2024  21:31
image
A 52-year-old software engineer has lost Rs 2.24 crore to the cyber fraudsters who swindled him by posing as Delhi Customs and Narcotics Control Bureau officials, the police said on Thursday. 

This incident comes close on the heels of a 29-year-old woman lawyer from Bengaluru losing Rs 14.57 lakh who ended up stripping on Skype video conference before the fraudsters. 

The mode of operation adopted by the fraudsters to dupe Kumarasamy Sivakkumar from Jakkur was similar to the one faced by the woman lawyer. 

The swindlers called the software engineer between March 18 to March 27 saying that they were from Customs Department and that an air parcel from Delhi to Malaysia in his name has been held back at Delhi Airport since it carried 16 passports, 58 bank ATM cards, and 140 gram Ecstasy drug tablets (also known as MDMA, a banned narcotic), police said. 

The call was then supposedly transferred to the 'Narcotics Control Bureau' where the 'officer' forced him to download Skype, come online, the police said, adding that later, the fraudsters told him that if he wanted to get rid of the case then he should transfer them money. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - India celebrates Eid with prayers, feasting; 'Free Palestine' poster in UP
In Pictures - India celebrates Eid with prayers, feasting; 'Free Palestine' poster in UP

Dressed in traditional finery, Muslims across India offered prayers at mosques and eidgahs on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr on Thursday, marking the end of the holy month of Ramzan.

Steve Smith joins Washington Freedom ahead of MLC season
Steve Smith joins Washington Freedom ahead of MLC season

Smith, who has played just four Twenty20 internationals for Australia since the start of 2023, went unsold at the Indian Premier League auction held in December last year.

11 EV makers get EMPS nod
11 EV makers get EMPS nod

The Ministry of Heavy Industries has approved 11 electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers, including Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Ola Electric, and Mahindra, to receive incentives under the recently introduced Electric Mobility...

Smallcap MFs see 1st net outflows in 30 mths
Smallcap MFs see 1st net outflows in 30 mths

Smallcap mutual funds recorded net outflows for the first time in 30 months in March as investors pulled out money after the markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), warned against "froth" in the mid and...

What Makes Malayalam Cinema So Distinctive?
What Makes Malayalam Cinema So Distinctive?

The reasons are too private to be discussed at a round table, listed out during a seminar, or uncovered in an academic course. A proud but insomniac connoisseur murmuring in his sleep may do a better job of explaining the phenomenon than...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances