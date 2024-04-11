Tata Steel UK plant workers to strike against job cuts





The Mumbai-headquartered steel major said it was "disappointed' over the move while consultation continues and pointed to "significant irregularities' in the ballot process in favour of strikes.





While the company says its restructuring plans were important to sustain the business as it transforms to new electric technology, Unite the Union said its workers from the Port Talbot and Newport Llanwern plants had voted against the "disastrous' plans because they did not agree with the approach.





"We are naturally disappointed that while consultation continues, Unite Union members at Port Talbot and Llanwern have indicated that they would be prepared to take industrial action up to and including strike action if an agreement cannot be reached on a way forward for the business and its employees," a Tata Steel spokesperson said.





"We have written to Unite the Union twice during the ballot process to notify them of significant irregularities in the ballot process they have undertaken," the spokesperson said.





The company said that since its announcement in January of the company's plans to invest GBP 1.25 billion and to restructure the UK business, it started a formal information sharing and consultation process with the trade unions, which continues in an "open, collaborative and constructive fashion." -- PTI

Around 1,500 Tata Steel workers based at two plants in Wales voted in favour of industrial action on Thursday over the company's plan to close its blast furnaces and shed 2,800 jobs.