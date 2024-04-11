Stop daydreaming: BJP tells Misa on 'jailing PM'





Hitting out at the BJP-led central government, Bharti said, "We are talking about the implementation of MSP and he (PM Modi) sees appeasement in that. He always accuses our family of corruption whenever he arrives here (Bihar). If the people of this country give the INDIA Alliance a chance (to form the government), then from PM Modi to BJP leaders, they will be behind bars."





The RJD leader's statement, which was made on Sunday, became a political flashpoint between the BJP and the RJD, as BJP leaders said that with her statement, Misa Bharti is making her father's 'pratigya' laughable.





"With this statement, she is making her father's 'pratigya' laughable," BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said.





BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad warned her not to make such statements, alleging that her family is completely immersed in corruption.





"What has happened to Misa Bharti?. The woman's father (Lalu Yadav) has been convicted in the fodder scam. I warn her not to make such statements. Your family is immersed in corruption. You need to stop daydreaming," he said.





BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawade said that the opposition's has stooped low.





"The level of the opposition's campaign has stooped so low that they are talking about "Modi ji marega." RJD's Misa ji, daughter of Lalu ji, has said that Modi ji will be put in jail. The country wants to hear if the corrupt will sent to jail or not. The opposition's campaign is at a level where someone is talking about sending leaders to jail and someone is talking of death," Tawade said.





Misa Bharti will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Pataliputra constituency against BJP candidate Ram Kripal Yadav, who defeated her in the last elections.

Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter stirred a fresh controversy on Thursday and said that if the opposition-led INDIA Alliance comes to power, all BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would be put behind bars.