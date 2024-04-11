SC to hear July 23 plea against Lyngdoh panel report on student union polls

SC to hear July 23 plea against Lyngdoh panel report on student union pollsApril 11, 2024 22:31
The Supreme Court will hear on July 23 a plea challenging a recommendation by the Lyngdoh Committee which stipulates that a candidate cannot contest more than once for the post of an office bearer of a students' union.
The plea came up for hearing on Wednesday before a bench of Justices Surya Kant and KV Viswanathan.
"Counsel for the respondent(s) seeks and is granted four weeks' time to file the counter affidavit, if so required. Post the matter on July 23," the bench said in its April 10 order.
Following an order of the apex court, the Union ministry of human resource development had constituted a committee under JM Lyngdoh, a former chief election commissioner, to make recommendations on issues related to student bodies and student union elections conducted in universities, colleges and other higher education institutions across India.
The committee had submitted its report on May 26, 2006.
The top court is hearing a plea filed by Uttarakhand resident Naveen Prakash Nautiyal and others against recommendation 6.5.6 of the Lyngdoh Committee.
The recommendation states, "The candidate shall have one opportunity to contest for the post of office bearer, and two opportunities to contest for the post of an executive member."
The apex court had on February 12 sought responses from the Centre and others on the plea. -- PTI
