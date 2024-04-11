RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Salman Khan's next movie is titled 'Sikander'
April 11, 2024  11:47
Superstar Salman Khan on Thursday announced that his next film has been titled "Sikander" and will be released in theatres across the country on Eid 2025. Salman will play the titular role in the movie, which will be directed by AR Murugadoss. 

The project will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

In a message posted on his official social media handles, the superstar sent his best wishes to his fans for the festival of Eid and asked them to watch Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" as well as Ajay Devgn's "Maidaan" in theatres. "Iss Eid Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' aur Maidaan' ko dekho aur agli Eid 'Sikandar' se aa kar milo... Wish u all Eid Mubarak! #SajidNadiadwala Presents #Sikandar."

Directed by @a.r.murugadoss, Salman, 58, posted along with an announcement poster. Murugadoss is best known for directing Tamil and Hindi films such as Ghajini, Thuppakki, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty and Sarkar. 

He had earlier penned the script of Salman's 2014 movie Jai Ho, which was a remake of Murugadoss' Telugu hit Stalin. Salman was most recently seen in Tiger 3, the third part of his Tiger series. PTI
