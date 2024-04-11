RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Ready to shed blood, won't accept CAA: Mamata
April 11, 2024  14:45
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday that she will not allow the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC), and Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state.

"We are ready to shed blood for the country but will not tolerate torture for the country. A uniform civil code is not acceptable. I want harmony among all religions. Your safety. Your life. No NRC, no CAA," the West Bengal CM said while addressing a gathering in Kolkata on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP government over the misuse of central agencies, the TMC supremo said, "If there is a blast, they (BJP) send NIA to arrest everyone. By arresting everyone, your country will become desolate. We want a beautiful sky for which everyone must stay together. If anyone comes to riot, you should keep quiet, keep your head cool."

The West Bengal CM also extended her greetings for Eid during her address in Kolkata. "Eid Mubarak. It is the Eid of happiness. It is the Eid of giving strength. It is a big thing to observe this Eid by fasting for a month without drinking water," she said.

A post on the official X handle of CM Mamata Banerjee read, "My heartiest greetings to all on this joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. May this Eid bring happiness, peace and prosperity to all."

Meanwhile, several top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, also extended their wishes for Eid-al-Fitr.
