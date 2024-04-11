RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rahul or Priyanka will contest from UP: Antony
April 11, 2024  00:06
Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra/File image
Congress veteran AK Antony hinted on Wednesday that either Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka would contest from a Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh.

"You wait for the decision of Amethi and Raebareili. Don't speculate. A member of the Nehru family will contest from Uttar Pradesh," Antony told the Asianet News channel in an interview. 

When asked whether Robert Vadra would be the candidate, he also hinted that would not be the case. 

The former defence minister said that the secular parties in the country have full faith in the Gandhi family. 

His statement came amid the delay from the Congress in announcing candidates for Raebareli and Amethi, once considered the bastions of the Gandhi family. -- PTI
