Parampal Kaur's resignation as IAS officer yet to be accepted: Mann





Sidhu and her husband joined the BJP in the presence of Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and its national general secretary Vinod Tawde in the national capital earlier in the day.





After Sidhu resigned, her resignation was sent to chief minister by the chief secretary for his approval.





Sidhu was posted as managing director of the Punjab State Industrial Corporation.





"Parampal Kaur ji's resignation as IAS officer has not been accepted by the Punjab government...Biba ji (Sidhu) was in such a hurry to become an IAS... but there is some procedure to leave. Please understand the procedure for resigning. Otherwise, your entire earnings may be at risk," Mann said in a post on X. -- PTI

Shortly after Akali Dal leader Sikandar Singh Maluka's daughter-in-law Parampal Kaur Sidhu joined the BJP in New Delhi, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said the state government has not accepted her resignation as an IAS officer.