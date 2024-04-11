RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Mumbai police recover loot in 'man in the middle' cyber heist
April 11, 2024  22:07
Pic: Kacper Pempel/Reuters
Pic: Kacper Pempel/Reuters
The Mumbai police has managed to recover Rs 82.55 lakh a prominent south Mumbai-based international school lost in a 'man in the middle' online attack, an official said on Friday. 

A 'man in the middle' (MITM) attack is one in which the attacker secretly intercepts and relays messages between two parties who believe they are communicating with each other. 

"The online fraud took place between February 23 and March 16 when the school started the process to procure material to build a cafeteria. The school gave the contract to a UAE-based firm, which sent its bank details as part of the deal," the cyber cell official said. 

"An unidentified person created a similar ID and provided details of a US-based bank. Assuming the email was sent from the UAE-based firm, the school transferred Rs 87.26 lakh. Soon the school realised something was amiss and lodged a complaint with the Central Region Cyber police station," he said. 

A case was registered against an unidentified person under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act and the nodal officer of the bank was contacted, which led to the recovery of Rs 82.55 lakh, the official said. 

"Citizens and entities must upgrade their systems for time to time to avoid such attacks. Email IDs etc must be checked and re-checked before such deals are transacted," he added.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - Bumrah takes five wkts but RCB fight back vs MI
In Pictures - Bumrah takes five wkts but RCB fight back vs MI

Images from the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, on Thursday.

China reacts to Modi's comments on border dispute
China reacts to Modi's comments on border dispute

China said that "sound and stable ties" serve the common interests of China and India.

Cola, beverage, ice cream makers expect surge in sales as temp soars
Cola, beverage, ice cream makers expect surge in sales as temp soars

With a gradual rise in temperature and the start of heatwave, FMCG and dairy firms selling cola-based fizz drinks, juices, mineral water, ice creams and milk-based beverages expect a spike in sales and have ramped up their production and...

In Pictures - India celebrates Eid with prayers, feasting; 'Free Palestine' poster in UP
In Pictures - India celebrates Eid with prayers, feasting; 'Free Palestine' poster in UP

Dressed in traditional finery, Muslims across India offered prayers at mosques and eidgahs on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr on Thursday, marking the end of the holy month of Ramzan.

Steve Smith joins Washington Freedom ahead of MLC season
Steve Smith joins Washington Freedom ahead of MLC season

Smith, who has played just four Twenty20 internationals for Australia since the start of 2023, went unsold at the Indian Premier League auction held in December last year.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances