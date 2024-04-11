RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mumbai Congress prez upset at MVA seat sharing
April 11, 2024  15:19
Varsha Gaikwad
Varsha Gaikwad
Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad on Thursday said the party's Maharashtra leadership should have pursued equal seat-sharing among the three Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies for the Lok Sabha polls to ensure a better deal in the metropolis. 

 There are six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai - Mumbai North, Mumbai North-Central, which have been allotted to the Congress in the seat sharing deal, while four others - Mumbai South, Mumbai South-Central, Mumbai North-East and Mumbai North-West went to the Shiv Sena (UBT). 

 The MVA coalition in Maharashtra announced its seat-sharing arrangement for the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday with the Shiv Sena (UBT) securing a substantial portion with 21 seats, while the Congress will contest 17 seats, and the NCP (SP) 10 seats. 

Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Gaikwad said, "Earlier, Congress used to contest five seats in Mumbai, leaving only Mumbai North-East to the undivided Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). So we were demanding equal seat-sharing this time." 

When asked whether she was upset due to the seat-sharing, she declined to comment. "We are answerable to our cadre. I have been consistently conveying the sentiments of the cadre in Mumbai to the state and central leadership of the party to ensure the party gets equal seat sharing. But since the decision has been taken now, as a loyal worker myself and my colleagues in Mumbai will work or the party," the former Maharashtra minister said. 

Gaikwad said she had told the party leadership that as its base was strong in Mumbai South-Central, Mumbai North-West and Mumbai North-Central constituencies, the party should get these seats. If victory and candidate with merit were the criteria, then Congress fulfilled both these requirements in the three seats, she said. 

"Even if some leaders have quit, the party organisation in Mumbai is strong. The state leadership could have given a better deal for the party. It should have pursued equal seat-sharing among the MVA allies," she said, adding that she conveyed this sentiment to the party's state and central leadership orally as well as in writing. -- PTI
