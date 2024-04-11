RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Modi wasn't born to rest or have fun: PM tells India
April 11, 2024  16:57
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that the corrupt will have to go to jail and that he would not be deterred by any threats. Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Karauli ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Modi said strict action is being taken against the corrupt not only in the state but across the country. 

"This is why the opposition has formed the "INDI alliance" against him," he said. 

 "On one side there is Modi, who says remove corruption. On the other side are those who say save the corrupt. All these people who have set out to save the corrupt listen carefully, no matter how many threats you give to Modi, the corrupt will have to go to jail. This is Modi's guarantee," he said.

 Modi said the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are not about who will become an MP and who will not. "This election is about giving a new energy to the resolve of 'Viksit Bharat'," he said. 

 Hitting out at the Congress, Modi said the party raised the slogan of 'Gareebi Hatao' for decades but it was he who worked to bring 25 crore people out of poverty. The Congress, which is steeped in nepotism and corruption, seeks profit in people's compulsions. It found opportunities to loot even in jobs for the youth and a paper leak industry flourished under the patronage of its erstwhile government in Rajasthan, the PM said. 

 Modi said every moment of his life is dedicated to the country. "Every moment in your name, every moment in the name of the country and that is why I say, 24X7 for 2047," he said. 

 "Modi was not born to rest or have fun. Modi works hard because Modi has very big goals connected to the people of the country," he said. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Live Together Before You Marry!
Live Together Before You Marry!

'Can you share a bathroom? Weather the storm of a bad mood? Agree on what to eat for dinner every night? Keep the fire alive in the bedroom? Work through the million tiny conflicts that inevitably arise between two people in close...

What Makes Malayalam Cinema So Distinctive?
What Makes Malayalam Cinema So Distinctive?

The reasons are too private to be discussed at a round table, listed out during a seminar, or uncovered in an academic course. A proud but insomniac connoisseur murmuring in his sleep may do a better job of explaining the phenomenon than...

MI sign Harvik Desai as injured Vishnu Vinod's replacement
MI sign Harvik Desai as injured Vishnu Vinod's replacement

Mumbai Indians on Thursday announced the signing of Saurashtra wicketkeeper-batter Harvik Desai as a replacement for Vishnu Vinod who was ruled out of the ongoing IPL with a forearm injury.

Banks shift bets from G-secs to state and corporate bonds
Banks shift bets from G-secs to state and corporate bonds

Banks are preferring instruments with higher premium over government securities for their held-till-maturity (HTM) portfolio, following the new investment norms, which came into effect from April 1. They are stocking up on corporate...

How Saira Banu, Dilip Kumar Celebrated Eid
How Saira Banu, Dilip Kumar Celebrated Eid

'The air would be filled with the aroma of biryani and kheer getting ready in the kitchen, and the visitors would overflow from the lobby and drawing room into the garden.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances