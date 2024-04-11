RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi govt hoodwinked farmers with promises: Cong
April 11, 2024  15:23
The Congress party's performance in the LS polls over the years
The BJP-led Union government deceived farmers with false promises such as doubling their income, Congress leader Shailesh Agrawal claimed in Panaji on Thursday. 

 Speaking at a press conference, Agrawal, national coordinator of the party's Kisan (farmer) cell, accused the government of being insensitive towards farmers.

"Be it the promise of doubling farmers' income or providing them insurance cover, the Narendra Modi government failed to fulfill its assurances," he said. "It forced farmers to agitate for Minimum Support Price," Agrawal said. The crop insurance scheme brought in by the government benefitted insurance companies and not farmers," he alleged. 

"Had the BJP government paid heed to the problems of farmers, they would not have agitated....During the agitation, they were lathicharged and (the government) caused them tremendous pain. This is unacceptable," he said.

 Farmers are also suffering due to the rising rates of fertilisers and farm equipment, and GST too has become a "headache" for them, the Congress leader said. PTI
