Mamata on Eid: If rioters come you should...
April 11, 2024  10:41
image
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says, "Eid Mubarak. It is the Eid of happiness. It is the Eid of giving strength. It is a big thing to observe this Eid by fasting for a month... We are ready to shed blood for the country but will not tolerate torture for the country. A uniform civil code is not acceptable. I want harmony of all religions. Your safety. Your life. No NRC, no CAA..." 

Banerjee adds, "...If anyone comes to riot, you should keep quiet, keep your head cool...If there is a blast, they (BJP) send NIA to arrest everyone. By arresting everyone, your country will become desolate...We want a beautiful sky for which everyone must stay together... "
