LS polls: Son of Indira Gandhi's assassin to contest from Faridkot seat
April 11, 2024  20:49
Representational image
The son of one of the assassins of late prime minister Indira Gandhi on Thursday said he will fight the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Faridkot seat in Punjab. 

Sarabjit Singh, 45, said many people from Faridkot asked him to fight the elections, adding that he will contest the poll as an independent. 

Singh is the son of Beant Singh, one of the two assassins. 

Beant Singh and Satwant Singh, who were the then-prime minister's bodyguards, killed Gandhi on October 31, 1984 at her residence. 

Singh had unsuccessfully fought the 2004 Lok Sabha polls from Bathinda seat and had polled 1.13 lakh votes. 

He had also unsuccessfully contested the 2007 Punjab assembly polls from Bhadaur seat in Barnala. 

Singh had again tried his luck in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls from Fatehgarh Sahib seat but lost again. 

His mother Bimal Kaur was elected an MP from Ropar seat in 1989. Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1. 

The AAP has fielded actor Karamjit Anmol from Faridkot Lok Sabha seat while the BJP has named singer Hans Raj Hans for the polls. 

The Faridkot seat is currently represented by Congress MP Mohammad Sadique. -- PTI
