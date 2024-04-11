RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


LS polls: Shivpal Yadav names his son SP candidate from Budaun in UP
April 11, 2024  00:32
Samajwadi Party national general secretary Shivpal Yadav/File image
Samajwadi Party national general secretary Shivpal Yadav, who is the party's official candidate from the Budaun Lok Sabha seat, on Wednesday announced that his son Aditya Yadav will be contesting from this seat in his place on demand of people. 

Addressing a meeting in Badaun in UP, Yadav said that Aditya would contest from this seat on demand of youths and will file his nomination in Navratri. 

"I am here to appeal for vote. I was named the candidate earlier, but Aditya will be contesting from here on demand of the youths and he will be filing nominations in Navratri" he said. 

Budaun is going to polls on May 7 in the third phase for which the nominations are starting from April 12 with issuance of notification. -- PTI
