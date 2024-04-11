Lies! Sharad Pawar bloc slams '50% ready' comment





The chief spokesperson for NCP (SP) Mahesh Tapase said that Patel's remarks were a "deliberate attempt to sow confusion amongst the electorate."





"Sharad Pawar firmly rejected any notion of supporting BJP, both in principle and action. This unequivocal dismissal stands as a testament to Pawar's unwavering commitment to his political convictions," Tapase said.





The NCP (SP) spokesperson said that the rejection of their proposal "is a clear source of frustration" for leaders like Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, and others "who recognize their dependence on Sharad Pawar's leadership to maintain relevance in Maharashtra politics."





On Wednesday, speaking with ANI, Praful Patel had claimed that Sharad Pawar was "50 per cent" ready to go with the BJP when his nephew Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister in the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra.





"On 2nd July 2023, when Ajit Pawar and our ministers took oath with Maharashtra government, we met Sharad Pawar on 15th-16th July and requested him to join us. Later, Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar met in Pune. He was also 50 per cent ready...Sharad Pawar always hesitates at the last minute," Patel told ANI.





"In 1996, if Pawar saheb had agreed to the suggestions of HD Devegowda, then he could have been the PM. Sharad Pawar could have been PM in 1996 itself if he was not hesitant," Praful Patel said.





NCP (SP) chief spokesperson pointed out that the recent closure of cases exposes the true motives behind Ajit Pawar group's alignment with BJP, dispelling any notion of genuine developmental intent.





Tapase said that Ajit Pawar lacks the moral authority to represent NCP, as he has acquired the party name and the 'clock' symbol by backstabbing Sharad Pawar.





"Maharashtra's allegiance remains firmly with Sharad Pawar and his vision for the state's future. As Maharashtra prepares for upcoming elections, we remain steadfast in our commitment to the people's welfare, guided by Sharad Pawar's unwavering leadership," said Tapase.

