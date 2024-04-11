RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


K'taka ex-deputy CM Eshwarappa to file nomination for Shivamogga tomorrow
April 11, 2024  19:35
Former Karnataka deputy Chief Minister and rebel BJP leader KS Eshwarappa on Thursday said he would file his nomination for Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat tomorrow.

Eshwarappa asserted he would file his nomination in the wake of speculation that he would back off from contesting the polls and said a large number of people would turn up.

"Tomorrow, a large number of people from across the constituency will come as I will be filing my nomination papers. I was not sure that I will get such an overwhelming response during my election campaign," the veteran leader said.

He claimed people were backing him because they were realising that the dream of a 'Hindutva' supporter winning the election is going to be fulfilled.

Several Hindutva activists have come out in his support across the eight assembly segments under Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency, he added. -- PTI
