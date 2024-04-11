Kharge writes to President Murmu against 'privatisation' of Sainik schools





Kharge, in his letter to the President, referred to an investigative report based on an RTI reply, which claimed that Sainik Schools are being privatised using a new PPP model introduced by the government, and "now 62 per cent of these schools are said to be owned by the BJP-RSS leaders".





The Congress President said that there are 33 Sainik schools in the country and they were fully government-funded institutions operated under the aegis of the Sainik Schools Society (SSS), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Defence (MoD).





Indian democracy has conventionally kept armed forces away from any partisan politics, but the central government has "broken" this well-enshrined convention, Kharge added.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu, demanding a complete rollback of the policy and the annulment of MoUs signed by the Centre to "privatise" Sainik schools.