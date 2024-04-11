RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Indians happy with govt, pick strong leader: Study
April 11, 2024  20:29
The majority of the population in India favours a "strong" leader and is satisfied with the performance of the national government, according to a study of voters in 19 countries, including in three of the world's largest democracies, released on Thursday. 

The report titled Perceptions of Democracy: A Survey about How People Assess Democracy around the World was released by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA), which was founded in 1995 with a mandate to support sustainable democracy worldwide. 

Nineteen countries, including India, the US, Denmark, Italy, Brazil, Pakistan and Iraq, were surveyed. Surveys were also carried out in Taiwan, Chile, Colombia, The Gambia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Romania, Senegal, Sierra Leone, the Solomon Islands, South Korea and Tanzania. 

The study noted that people are generally more dissatisfied than satisfied with their governments in the countries surveyed. 

However, "India and Tanzania stand out for high levels of confidence in institutions and satisfaction with governments," it said. 

In 17 of the 19 countries, less than half of the people are satisfied with their governments, and this pattern holds for self-identified minorities and low-income groups, including in countries experts consider high-performing. 

"India and Tanzania stand out," the study said, "with 59 per cent and 79 per cent, respectively, expressing satisfaction or complete satisfaction with their national governments." -- PTI
