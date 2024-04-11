RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Faltering Delhi Capitals eye improvement
April 11, 2024  17:00

Delhi Capitals' bowling unit will have to punch above its weight against an in-form Lucknow Super Giants, who will start as overwhelming favourites in an Indian Premier League match in Lucknow on Friday. 

 LSG, who sit on the third spot on the points table, seem to have all their bases covered even though rookie pacer Mayank Yadav, who bowls thunderbolts in excess of 150 kmph, is likely to miss the match because of an abdominal niggle. The 21-year-old bowled just one over against Gujarat Titans before walking off the field, complaining of soreness last week.
