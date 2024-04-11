Faltering Delhi Capitals eye improvement





LSG, who sit on the third spot on the points table, seem to have all their bases covered even though rookie pacer Mayank Yadav, who bowls thunderbolts in excess of 150 kmph, is likely to miss the match because of an abdominal niggle. The 21-year-old bowled just one over against Gujarat Titans before walking off the field, complaining of soreness last week.

Delhi Capitals' bowling unit will have to punch above its weight against an in-form Lucknow Super Giants, who will start as overwhelming favourites in an Indian Premier League match in Lucknow on Friday.