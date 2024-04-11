Fallen US football hero O J Simpson is dead





News of Simpson's death was confirmed to TMZ by his attorney.





Simpson's official account on X (formerly Twitter) too confirmed the news.





'On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace,' The Simpson Family posted on X.





From the dizzying heights of fame Simpson came hurtling down after being accused in the knifing of Nicole Brown Simpson, his ex-wife, and her friend Ronald Goldman in Los Angeles in June 1994.





After court proceedings that came to be billed as the 'trial of the century', Simpson was acquitted of the murder charges, although he was found in a subsequent, civil trial, reported AP.

