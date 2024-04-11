'Democracy Wall' banner at Pune institute found 'vandalised'





The incident came to light at the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics located in Deccan Gymkhana area of Pune city on Wednesday evening, they said.





Using graffiti spray paint, the miscreants defaced the banner as they struck out the word 'Democracy' from the banner and wrote 'NOTA 2024' and inquilab zindabad (long live the revolution) on it.





The institute, in its statement, said it has established a vibrant Electoral Literacy Club under the aegis of the Election Commission of India and the Maharashtra government to spread awareness and promote participation in the electoral process.





"The club undertakes various activities, such as voter enrolment camp, awareness march, pledge ceremony etc. As part of the ongoing campaign, the institute created a 'Democracy Wall' to encourage students to express their thoughts," it said. -- PTI

A city-based research institute has initiated an inquiry after a 'Democracy Wall' banner put up on its premises to spread awareness and promote participation in the electoral process ahead of Lok Sabha polls, was found "vandalised" by some miscreants, the authorities said on Thursday.