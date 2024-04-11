RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
'Democracy Wall' banner at Pune institute found 'vandalised'
April 11, 2024  18:57
image
A city-based research institute has initiated an inquiry after a 'Democracy Wall' banner put up on its premises to spread awareness and promote participation in the electoral process ahead of Lok Sabha polls, was found "vandalised" by some miscreants, the authorities said on Thursday. 

The incident came to light at the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics located in Deccan Gymkhana area of Pune city on Wednesday evening, they said. 

Using graffiti spray paint, the miscreants defaced the banner as they struck out the word 'Democracy' from the banner and wrote 'NOTA 2024' and inquilab zindabad (long live the revolution) on it. 

The institute, in its statement, said it has established a vibrant Electoral Literacy Club under the aegis of the Election Commission of India and the Maharashtra government to spread awareness and promote participation in the electoral process. 

"The club undertakes various activities, such as voter enrolment camp, awareness march, pledge ceremony etc. As part of the ongoing campaign, the institute created a 'Democracy Wall' to encourage students to express their thoughts," it said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

No ED notice but injustice to Dalits reason to quit govt: Kejri minister
No ED notice but injustice to Dalits reason to quit govt: Kejri minister

Anand is still "technically" a minister although he has resigned, officials said.

No need to worry: Bandhan Bank's outgoing chief writes to employees
No need to worry: Bandhan Bank's outgoing chief writes to employees

Bandhan Bank's managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) Chandra Shekhar Ghosh (pictured), who has decided to step down, on Wednesday said the bank will need at least three months to identify his successor. He has also...

Nagal takes a set off world No. 7 Rune before exiting
Nagal takes a set off world No. 7 Rune before exiting

Putting up a brave fight, India's Sumit Nagal took a set off world number seven Holger Rune before losing his rain-hit second round match of the Monte Carlo Masters, in Monte Carlo on Thursday.

Lashkar terrorist killed in J-K's first encounter in over 3 months
Lashkar terrorist killed in J-K's first encounter in over 3 months

This was the first encounter between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir in more than three months.

'Hope India don't pick Kohli for T20 WC... it'll be great not to face him!'
'Hope India don't pick Kohli for T20 WC... it'll be great not to face him!'

Australian and RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell expressed that his franchise cricket teammate and Indian batting superstar Virat Kohli is the "most clutch player" he has played against.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances