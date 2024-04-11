RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cops prohibit transgender individuals from demanding money at Pune traffic junctions
April 11, 2024  01:00
The police have issued orders prohibiting transgender individuals from congregating at traffic junctions and forcibly demanding money from commuters in Pune, a top officer said on Wednesday. 

Speaking to PTI, Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar stated that the order, under section 144 of the CrPC, was issued in response to numerous complaints received by the police. 

"We have issued a notification under Section 144 of CrPC prohibiting transgender individuals from congregating at traffic junctions and forcibly demanding money from motorists and commuters. Moreover, it has also been observed that transgenders and others visit houses and establishments during festivities, births, and deaths, and forcefully demand money beyond what people voluntarily offer," he said. 

He added that the notification prohibits any such uninvited visits to houses, and any violation of this order shall be dealt with under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections. -- PTI
