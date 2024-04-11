RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cops lathicharge crowd gathered outside Salman Khan's residence on Eid
April 11, 2024  18:16
On the special occasion of Eid, Salman Khan's fans gathered in large numbers outside his Galaxy residence to catch the superstar's glimpse. Unfortunately, the crowd got so unmanageable that the police had to resort to lathicharge to control it. 

Starstruck fans from various cities queued at his Mumbai residence to extend Eid greetings. 

Waiting for a while to see him, officers struggled to control the crowd despite the extensive security. 

They even performed a lathicharge to control the crowd. 

Salman Khan never misses a chance to make Eid special for his fans. 

Earlier on Thursday, Salman announced his new film Sikandar, which is directed by AR Murugadoss. 

Revealing the film's title on Instagram, Salman wrote, Iss Eid 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' aur 'Maidaan' ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar Milo (Watch Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan on this Eid, next Eid, meet Sikandar). Wish u all Eid Mubarak!" -- ANI
