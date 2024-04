The submission was made while Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court was hearing a plea by K Kavitha against CBI's application to question her while she is in judicial custody.

CBI arrests BRS leader K Kavitha in connection with Delhi excise policy 'scam'. The CBI on Wednesday told a Delhi court that it has already questioned K Kavitha, who is presently in judicial custody in a money laundering probe related to the Delhi liquor policy case.