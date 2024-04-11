RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
6 students dead, 20 injured as school bus overturns
April 11, 2024  11:31
image
Six school children were killed and around 20 sustained injuries after a bus carrying them met with an accident in Haryana's Mahendragarh on Thursday, police said.

 Preliminary reports suggest that the bus overturned while overtaking a vehicle in Kanina town.

 Superintendent of Police, Mahendragarh, Arsh Verma told PTI over the phone that the driver of the bus has been arrested. Asked about reports suggesting that the driver was drunk, he said, "We have apprehended him and his medical examination is being conducted after which we will be able to properly establish whether he was actually drunk or not". 

 Some reports are also suggesting that the driver indulged in rash driving, the SP added. The injured children were rushed to a hospital, he said. Haryana's Education Minister Seema Trikha has left for Mahendragarh, officials said. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'You've To Choose Your Battles Carefully'
'You've To Choose Your Battles Carefully'

'If you are a strong-minded, opinionated woman, scars are inevitable.'

'Why Do We Need Cities Where People Travel Long Distances?'
'Why Do We Need Cities Where People Travel Long Distances?'

'In the larger cities, we can see that 12%-20% of the population making use of the metros. I don't think it is happening in the smaller cities.'

IPL 2024: Samson becomes Royals player with most...
IPL 2024: Samson becomes Royals player with most...

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson continued his fine run in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, overtaking English batter Jos Buttler to have the most fifty-plus scores for the franchise in T20 cricket.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Review: BAD!
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Review: BAD!

Forget comic chops, you'll not find an ounce of camaraderie between Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff as they go about firing ammo and flexing abs at a zombie-like army for nearly three excruciating hours of this noisy drivel, observes...

Some people will try to engineer riots during poll: Mamata
Some people will try to engineer riots during poll: Mamata

Banerjee said she will not allow implementation of the CAA, the NRC and the Uniform Civil Code in the state.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances