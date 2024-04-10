RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Yoga teacher molested in Mumbai train, man held
April 10, 2024  15:32
A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a female yoga teacher on a packed suburban train in Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday. 

 The incident took place around 8 pm on Tuesday when the 25-year-old woman was travelling with a male friend between Bandra and Goregaon, the official said. 

 The complainant and her friend got into a general compartment of a local train at Bandra station. Soon after the train started moving, accused Pravan Vishwakarma allegedly touched her inappropriately, taking advantage of the rush, the official said. The woman screamed and informed her male friend about the conduct of the accused.

 Fellow commuters then thrashed Vishwakarma, a resident of Jogeshwari, and handed him over to the railway police, he said. 

 On a complaint by the yoga teacher, the police registered a case against Vishwakarma for assault of a woman with intent to outrage her modesty under the Indian Penal Code. Vishwakarma was produced in a court, which granted him bail, the official added. PTI
