Will resign if Constitution is changed: Union min
April 10, 2024  08:37
Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale has dismissed the Congress' allegation that the Narendra Modi-led NDA government is planning to change the Constitution.

Athawale, a prominent Dalit leader from Maharashtra and Bharatiya Janata Party's ally, on Tuesday said he would resign if there is any attempt to change the Constitution. 

The minister, who heads the Republican Party of India (Athawale), was here to campaign for Sunil Mendhe, candidate of the ruling alliance from Bhandara-Gondia Lok Sabha seat.

"With no issues against the present Modi-led NDA government, the Congress along with other opposition parties is trying to mislead people alleging that if this government wins 400 plus seats, it would change the Constitution. Their accusation is completely baseless.... if government makes any such attempt, I will resign from the cabinet and withdraw support to the BJP," he said.

PM Modi is a "man with vision" and working for the progress of the country, Athawale added. 

Notably, BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde recently said his party needed a two-third majority in both Houses of Parliament to amend the Constitution and "set right the distortions and unnecessary additions made to it by the Congress". 

The BJP subsequently moved to defuse the row sparked by Hegde's remarks as it dubbed it as his personal opinion and sought a clarification from him. -- PTI 
