RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
'Why are we being made to suffer?'
April 10, 2024  10:23
Professor Shoma Sen
Professor Shoma Sen
It's been five days since Professor Shoma Sen, accused in the Elgar Parishad case, got bail from the Supreme Court, but she hasn't managed to step out of Byculla Jail in central Mumbai. Nor has her daughter or husband been able to speak to her even on the phone, since they had finished their phone-call quota for last week before her bail order came.

Waiting to meet her mother, Koel Sen recalled the many frustrations she has experienced in the six years since her mother was suddenly arrested in June 2018. The 36-year-old independent film-maker spoke to Jyoti Punwani about how these years changed her.

Read the interview here.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Vadakara: The Most Important Contest In Kerala
Vadakara: The Most Important Contest In Kerala

Shailaja Teacher, arguably the most famous Covid warrior in India, versus former student leader Shafi Parambil who defeated 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan in the last assembly election. Shyam G Menon reports from the Vadakara Lok Sabha...

'VinFast has committed $500 million to Tamil Nadu'
'VinFast has committed $500 million to Tamil Nadu'

'Our objective is to reach a localisation rate of 50% in the span of five years.'

Umar Khalid amplified narrative using celebs: Delhi police
Umar Khalid amplified narrative using celebs: Delhi police

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad said Khalid's mobile phone data revealed he was in contact with some actors, politicians, activists and celebrities and sent them some links by certain news portals against the Delhi Police.

Mrunal Steps Out To Watch A Film
Mrunal Steps Out To Watch A Film

Film folk were invited to an early screening of this week's Netflix release, Amar Singh Chamkila, in Mumbai.

Can Guava, Chikoo, Papaya Reduce Blood Sugar?
Can Guava, Chikoo, Papaya Reduce Blood Sugar?

Here is what our rediffGURU Komal Jethmalani, dietician says.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances