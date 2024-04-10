RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Tesla chief Musk to visit India; announce investment?
April 10, 2024  18:46
Tesla CEO Elon Musk/File image
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is set to visit India later this month for a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, says a Reuters report.  

Reuters sources revealed that Musk's visit will coincide with a potential announcement regarding Tesla's investment plans and the opening of a new factory in the country.  

Musk will meet Modi tentatively on April 22 in New Delhi.  

Additionally, he is expected to disclose details about Tesla's plans for India during his visit. 

However, the final agenda for Musk's trip to India is yet to be confirmed.  

Nonetheless, it has been previously reported that Tesla officials were exploring potential sites in India for a manufacturing plant, which is anticipated to necessitate an investment of approximately $2 billion.  

Tesla's interest in expanding its presence in the Indian market has intensified, with the company actively searching for a suitable location to establish a cutting-edge manufacturing facility. -- ANI 
