Tesla chief Musk to visit India; announce investment?





Reuters sources revealed that Musk's visit will coincide with a potential announcement regarding Tesla's investment plans and the opening of a new factory in the country.





Musk will meet Modi tentatively on April 22 in New Delhi.





Additionally, he is expected to disclose details about Tesla's plans for India during his visit.





However, the final agenda for Musk's trip to India is yet to be confirmed.





Nonetheless, it has been previously reported that Tesla officials were exploring potential sites in India for a manufacturing plant, which is anticipated to necessitate an investment of approximately $2 billion.





Tesla's interest in expanding its presence in the Indian market has intensified, with the company actively searching for a suitable location to establish a cutting-edge manufacturing facility. -- ANI

