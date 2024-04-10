Tejashwi trolled for eating fish during Navratri





The video, shared by Prasad on April 9, the first day of Navratri, showed him dining with Mukesh Sahni, chief of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), while flying in a helicopter. In the clip, Prasad and Sahni were seen enjoying fish and roti, with Prasad explaining that he eats quickly during election campaigns.





Sahni also made a jibe at their opponents by holding up a chili, suggesting they might feel "burned" after watching the video. The Bharatiya Janata Party criticised Prasad for what they called "politics of appeasement," labeling him a "seasonal Sanatani."





Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha asserted that eating mutton during Shravan and consuming fish during Navratri contradicted the principles of Sanatani Dharma, accusing Prasad of engaging in appeasement politics.





"They (RJD) are seasonal Sanatanis and they don't know how to follow practices of Sanatan Dharma. I have no objection about the food habits of people but consuming mutton during the month of Shravan and having fish in Navratri cannot be the eating practice of a true Sanatani. They are indulging in politics of appeasement by doing all these", said Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha in a video message on Wednesday. PTI

Former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad on Wednesday faced backlash on social media after sharing a video of himself eating fish in a helicopter during Navratri.