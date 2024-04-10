RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


SC scraps Rs 8K cr arbitral award to Anil Ambani co
April 10, 2024  21:36
The Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside its own three year old judgment that awarded an Anil Ambani group firm Rs 8,000 crore in a dispute with Delhi Metro and asked the company to return about Rs 2,500 crore it had already received, holding that the previous verdict caused "grave miscarriage of injustice" to a public utility which was saddled with an exorbitant liability. 

Allowing the curative plea of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation against the 2021 judgement, a special bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said the order of the Delhi high court division bench was a "well-considered decision" and "there was no valid basis" for the Supreme Court to interfere with it. 

The interference by the apex court, in its earlier decisions, had resulted in restoring a patently illegal award, it said. 

"The judgment of the two-judge Bench of this Court, which interfered with the judgment of the Division Bench of the high court, has resulted in a miscarriage of justice." 

"The Division Bench applied the correct test in holding that the arbitral award suffered from the vice of perversity and patent illegality. The findings of the Division Bench were borne out from the record and were not based on a misappreciation of law or fact. This Court failed, while entertaining the SLP under Article 136, to justify its interference with the well-considered decision of the Division Bench of the high court," it said. 

The decision of this court fails to adduce any justification bearing on any flaws in the manner of exercise of jurisdiction by the high court's division bench under the Arbitration Act, it said. -- PTI
