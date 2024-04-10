RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


SC refuses to accept Ramdev, Patanjali's apology
April 10, 2024  12:22
The Supreme Court refuses to accept the "unconditional apology" offered by Patanjali, Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna for airing misleading advertisements. The Supreme Court comes down heavily upon Patanjali for "taking the contempt of court proceedings lightly". The SC says "We decline to accept your affidavit. We consider what you have done to be willful, deliberate, repeated violation of our orders!"

Rejecting another set of apologies filed by Patanjali founders Ramdev and 

"We are not blind"  and "we do not want to be generous" in this case, the court said. The court also noted that it is not satisfied with the Centre's reply in the matter.

"The apology is on paper. Their back is against the wall. We decline to accept this, we consider it a deliberate violation of undertaking," the bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice A Amanullah said.

At the beginning of the proceedings, the bench noted that Ramdev and Balkrishna sent their apologies to the media first. "Till the matter hit the Court, the contemnors did not find it fit to send us the affidavits. They sent it to the media first, till 7.30 pm yesterday it was not uploaded for us. They believe in publicity clearly," Justice Kohli said.
