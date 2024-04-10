Rajnath: Entire UP is angry with SP, Cong because...





Rajnath Singh claimed that while both parties propagated a narrative of anger among the state's populace against the BJP, they failed to acknowledge that the people of Uttar Pradesh were dissatisfied with them.





While addressing a public meeting in Saharanpur, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "As far as the question of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress is concerned, I remember that during the 2017 assembly elections, both SP and Congress ran a narrative that the backward people of UP were angry with the BJP."





"In 2019, again, they started a new narrative that Brahmins were angry with the BJP. Likewise, in 2022, again, they spread a narrative of Jats being angry with the BJP and now in 2024, a narrative is being spread that the Rajputs are angry with the BJP," he said.





"However, both parties are not prepared to realise that the entire UP is completely angry with the Congress and SP," added Singh. Rajnath Singh further said, "I want to speak about this and say that if someone can find a solution for the unhappiness of the people of UP, then it is not Congress or SP but only BJP."





Taking a hit at both parties, Rajnath Singh further said, "The Samajwadi Party's condition is such that the party's candidates keep changing from Monday to Sunday. It is a crisis. And if we speak about Congress, its condition is such that the party is not even able to find candidates."





"I believe that after the 2024 elections, people will ask, what is SP and what is Congress?" stated Singh. In his address to the gathering, Rajnath Singh also lauded UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his efforts to improve the law and order situation in the state. Addressing the public, he said, "The first condition for the development of any state is to have a fair and proper law and order system. And our UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has succeeded in making this possible, so I congratulate him on this."





"If I were to discuss all the work that has been done by Chief Minister Yogi, it would take a very long time. I have full belief that all kinds of issues will be solved in the state under the governance of Chief Minister Yogi," said Singh. -- PTI

Union Minister Rajnath Singh attacked the Samajwadi Party and Congress on Wednesday for their "narratives" against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur and said that the entire UP is completely angry with the Congress and SP.