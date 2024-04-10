RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Rajeev Chandrasekhar sends legal notice to Tharoor
April 10, 2024  14:09
image
Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has sent a legal notice to Shashi Tharoor, accusing the Congress MP of making defamatory statements against him on a TV channel recently. 

 Chandrasekhar, who is facing off against Tharoor in the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency for the April 26 polls, has alleged that the Congress leader disseminated "patently false information" regarding bribing of key voters and influential figures such as parish priests, among others, by the BJP candidate. 

 The statements by Tharoor were made with an intent to harm Chandrasekhar's reputation and image. His remarks also disrespected the entire Christian community of Thiruvananthapuram and its leaders, as he had accused them of engaging in cash-for-votes activities, he said. 

 The Congress MP's statements were also in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The notice further claimed the statements were also targeted at injuring the BJP leader's election campaign and benefitting Tharoor in the elections.

 It sought Tharoor to "immediately withdraw" all the allegations made against Chandrashekhar on April 6, tender an unconditional public apology to him on print and electronic media. 

He should "cease, refrain and desist from defaming, harassing, hampering the reputation" of the minister in the future. Failure to comply with the stated conditions within 24 hours of receipt of the notice would lead to initiation of appropriate criminal and civil proceedings in a competent court of law, the BJP candidate warned. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Cal HC orders CBI probe into Sandeshkhali horrors
Cal HC orders CBI probe into Sandeshkhali horrors

The court directed the CBI to investigate allegations of crimes against women and forcible land grabbing in Sandeshkhali and submit a comprehensive report to it on the next date of hearing.

Nationhood is made up of...: NSA Ajit Doval
Nationhood is made up of...: NSA Ajit Doval

Nationhood is constituted by people who share a "common sense of their history" and a "common vision of their future", National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said as he released an 11-volume book series that charts different phases of the...

Asia C'ships: Lakshya Sen knocked out in opening round
Asia C'ships: Lakshya Sen knocked out in opening round

Sen showcased brilliant court coverage and indulged the Chinese in long rallies before picking up points with his smashes and inch-perfect drop shots to lead 11-7 at the change of ends.

'Surge in deaths among Indian students alarming, suspicious'
'Surge in deaths among Indian students alarming, suspicious'

A prominent Indian diaspora body has urged various agencies of the US government, universities and student associations to work towards addressing the spike in the deaths of Indian-origin students in the US in recent months.

'Congress Won't Ever Come To Power'
'Congress Won't Ever Come To Power'

'For the last two elections, the Congress manifesto has been thrown into the dustbin.' 'This manifesto will also be thrown into the dustbin.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances