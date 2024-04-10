RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Parrot fortune tellers held after predicting PMK candidate's win, released
April 10, 2024  19:30
Two roadside astrologers who predicted the Pattali Makkal Katchi candidate's victory in the April 19 Lok Sabha election with the help of their parakeet were arrested on a charge of keeping the birds caged but were later released, a forest department official said on Wednesday. 

During a consultation by film director-politician Thankar Bachan, the PMK candidate for Cuddalore constituency, the astrologers had used one of their four parakeets to pick a card and read out the prediction that Bachan would win in the election. 

In the video of Bachan's consultation that went viral in social media, he could be seen requesting one of the astrologers to feed the particular bird and offering it a banana after the consultation. 

Four parakeets kept in two cages were seized as this violated the Wildlife Protection Act and the astrologer brothers were later let off with a warning, the official said. 

The birds were later freed. During his election campaign, Bachan visited the Azhagu Muthu Ayyanar temple at Thennampakkam near Cuddalore and sought the astrologers' service to know about his electoral fortunes. -- PTI
