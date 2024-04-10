RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


No bail on health grounds for Naresh Goyal
April 10, 2024  19:55
Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal/File image
A special court in Mumbai on Wednesday denied bail on health grounds to Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in a money-laundering case. 

The 74-year-old businessman, diagnosed with cancer, was being "better looked after at the hospital" where he is admitted, the court remarked. 

Goyal is undergoing treatment at the private-run Sir H N Reliance hospital here for last two months. 

The court had in February denied interim bail to Goyal, but allowed him to undergo treatment at a hospital of his choice. 

On Wednesday, special judge for cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act MG Deshpande rejected his bail plea. 

The detailed order was yet to be made available. 

Goyal was arrested in September 2023 by the Enforcement Directorate on the charge of siphoning off loans of Rs 538.62 crore extended to his (now grounded) airline, Jet Airways, by Canara Bank, and laundering the proceedings. 

The businessman stated in his bail application that after he was admitted to hospital, he had fever, and underwent cystoscopy (used to diagnose, monitor and treat conditions affecting the bladder and urethra). 

"Goyal has become very weak, immunity has become low and his health condition has become fragile after all his medical afflictions," the application said. -- PTI
