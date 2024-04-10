RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi's roadshow in Agra postponed
April 10, 2024  23:23
The scheduled roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in support of the BJP candidate for the Lok Sabha polls in Agra on Friday (April 12) has been postponed. 

"Prime Minister Modi's roadshow in Agra on Friday has been postponed," BJP state general secretary and Legislative Council member Govind Narayan Shukla said. 

Shukla had earlier said that Prime Minister Modi's roadshow would start in Agra at 4 pm on Friday. 

In Agra, the BJP has again fielded Union Minister S P Singh Baghel as its candidate. 

On Saturday, Modi had conducted a roadshow in Ghaziabad in support of BJP candidate Atul Garg, his first roadshow in Uttar Pradesh after the announcement of polls. 

Shukla said Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address public meetings organised in support of the BJP candidates in Moradabad on Friday and Gautam Buddha Nagar on Saturday. -- PTI
