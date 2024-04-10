RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Modi extends greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr
April 10, 2024  20:32
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Eid greetings to people on Wednesday, praying the festival spread the spirit of compassion, togetherness and peace. 

In a post on X, he said, "May everyone be happy and healthy. Eid Mubarak!" 

Eid is being celebrated in Kerala and Ladakh on Wednesday, while it will be celebrated in the rest of the country on April 11. 

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan. 

The festival is celebrated across the world on different days and it is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon which is supposed to denote the start of the Shawwal month in the lunar Islamic calendar. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Asia C'ships: Sindhu advances; Lakshya, Srikanth exit
Asia C'ships: Sindhu advances; Lakshya, Srikanth exit

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu survived some tense moments before progressing to the women's singles second round, but it was curtains for Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth in the men's singles at the Badminton Asia Championships, in...

SC stays MP civic body order, allows Christian prayer meeting
SC stays MP civic body order, allows Christian prayer meeting

The petition was filed against the order of the high court upholding the revocation of the nod to hold the prayer meet.

PBKS Vs SRH: Who Took The Best Catch?
PBKS Vs SRH: Who Took The Best Catch?

Cummins or Abhishek? Nitish or Dhawan?

'Seasonal Sanatani': BJP slams Tejashwi for eating fish during Navratri
'Seasonal Sanatani': BJP slams Tejashwi for eating fish during Navratri

In the clip, Prasad and Sahni were seen enjoying fish and roti, with Prasad explaining that he eats quickly during election campaigns.

Who's The Gent With Sangakkara, Sanju?
Who's The Gent With Sangakkara, Sanju?

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhanjanlal Sharma on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, met the Rajasthan Royals players and management and congratulated them on their unbeaten run in IPL 2024.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances