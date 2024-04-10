RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kejriwal has changed: AAP minister quits party
April 10, 2024  16:48
Raaj Kumar Anand
Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand on Wednesday resigned from the cabinet and quit the AAP, alleging Dalits did not have adequate representation in the party. Addressing a press conference, Anand, who was holding various portfolios including Social Welfare, alleged that there was no Dalit among the top leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). 

 He also alleged that Dalit MLAs, minister or councillors of the AAP were not given any respect. Anand is an MLA from the Patel Nagar constituency. 

After resigning as Delhi minister and from AAP, Raaj Kumar Anand says, "Aam Aadmi Party was born to fight corruption but today the party is stuck in a swamp of corruption. It has become difficult for me to work on the minister's post. I resigned from the post of minister and from the party as I can't connect the name with this corruption. The connection with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal happened because he had said 'Rajniti badlegi toh desh badlega'...Today politics hasn't changed but the politician has. I have sent my resignation to the chief minister's office."-- PTI
