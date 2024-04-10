RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Independent Himachal MLAs move HC over 'delay' in acceptance of resignation
April 10, 2024  21:10
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu speaks in the assembly in Shimla/File image
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu speaks in the assembly in Shimla/File image
The three Independent MLAs in Himachal Pradesh, who had voted for the BJP candidate in the recent Rajya Sabha election, on Wednesday moved the high court seeking acceptance of their resignations from the assembly. 

The three Independent MLAs -- Hoshiyar Singh, Ashish Sharma and KL Thakur -- had voted in favour of BJP nominee Harsh Mahajan in Rajya Sabha polls held on February 27 and resigned from the Assembly on March 22. 

Himachal Pradesh assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania had issued a show cause notice to these legislators seeking an explanation from them till April 10 following a representation from the Congress legislative party claiming that these MLAs resigned under duress and not voluntarily. 

A decision on the resignation of three Independent MLAs cannot be taken till the case is adjudicated by the court, the Speaker said on Wednesday. 

A division bench consisting of Chief Justice M S Ramachandra Rao and Justice Anand Mohan Goel heard the MLAs' petition and asked the Speaker to file his response. It fixed the next hearing on April 24. 

One of the petitioners Hoshiyar Singh said that they pleaded in their petition that they had resigned voluntarily without any pressure and that the resignation should have been accepted immediately. -- PTI
