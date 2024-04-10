RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Ex-IAS officer who served 3 PMs passes into the ages
April 10, 2024  18:10
B S Raghavan. Pic: Courtesy, Sheela Bhatt/X
It is with tremendous sorrow that we announce the passing of Bahukutumbi Sri Raghavan, retired member of the Indian Administrative Service who held senior positions in the ministry of home affairs during the administrations of prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri and Indira Gandhi. 

Raghavan served in the Shah Commission that inquired into the Indira Gandhi government's excesses during the dark days of Emergency. 

Raghavan's younger brother Bahukutumbi Raman, who served R&AW since its founding (and was one of the Kao Boys), was equally illustrious and ranked among the country's foremost security experts till his passing in June 2013. 

Post-retirement Raghavan remained a popular columnist (including with Rediff.com) and helmed many discussions on policy matters hosted by think-tanks. 

In his last article on Rediff.com, Raghavan predicted that PM Modi will perform a hat-trick in the 2024 elections -- he said so in March 2022, a full 2 years ahead of the polls that most agree will see the incumbent return to 7 Jal Kalyan Marg. 

Two years before that, in November 2020, in the first flush of Joe Biden's electoral win in the US, Raghavan wrote that 'Modi should not be surprised if India and its requirements are treated as of low priority by Joe Biden'.  

You can read the complete selection of B S Raghavan's columns on Rediffhere
