'Electoral Bonds Biggest Scam In India'
April 10, 2024  11:40
image
2014. The Bharatiya Janata Party and Narendra Modi campaigned against the Congress party that was then tainted by several scams.

2024. The very party that campaigned against corruption, and painted itself as clean, is facing one of the biggest corruption scandals independent India has seen -- the Electoral Bond Scam.

Will the Electoral Bond Scam have an impact in the coming Lok Sabha elections?

"The BJP may not have expected that all the bond information will be made public in the midst of the election campaign," Professor Zoya Hasan, Professor Emerita, Centre for Political Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University, tells Rediff.com's Shobha Warrier.

Read the interview here. 
