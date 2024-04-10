RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Congress fields 2 candidates in Maharashtra, to name 2 more
April 10, 2024  22:14
The Congress on Wednesday announced the candidatures of Shobha Bachchav from Dhule Lok Sabha seat in north Maharashtra and Kalyan Kale from Jalna in the central Marathwada region of the state. 

The party has, thus, so far announced candidates for 15 out of 17 Lok Sabha constituencies it would be contesting in the state as part of the seat-sharing arrangement with its allies Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar). 

Bachchav is a former state minister, while Kale too a senior leader of the state Congress unit. 

The party is yet to announce candidates for the two seats in Mumbai that have been allocated to it.
