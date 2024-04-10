RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
'Cong will be reduced to 'kaun Cong?' after polls'
April 10, 2024  17:31
image
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that after the results of the Lok Sabha elections, the Samajwadi Party and Congress will be known as 'Samapt Party' and 'Kaun Congress', respectively.

Taking a jibe at the condition of the Opposition, the Defence Minister while addressing an election rally in Saharanpur, said, "Samajwadi Party is in such state that they keep changing their candidates from Monday to Sunday. And Congress is unable to find any candidate for election. After 2024 results, SP will be 'Samapt Party and Congress will be 'Kaun Congress."

Rajnath Singh addressed three election rallies in western Uttar Pradesh to balance the caste equation ahead of the first phase of general elections in 2024.He further slammed the Congress and Samajwadi Party for peddling narratives in recent times that certain sections of society are angry with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"In 2017, the Samajwadi Party and Congress spread the narrative that backward castes are angry with the BJP. In 2019, a narrative was spread that Brahmans are angry with BJP. In 2022, the narrative was spread that Jats are angry with the BJP, and in 2024, they (SP and Congress) have again attempted to spread the narrative that Rajputs are angry with the BJP," he said.

"Opposition is refusing to accept that entire state of Uttar Pradesh is angry with them. If there is any issue, then BJP is capable of taking care of. SP and Congress are incapable of bringing any solution to any issue," Rajnath Singh added.

Addressing the issues of sugarcane farmers, he said that the BJP government has always solved the issues of sugarcane farmers.

"I am assured that UP CM Yogi Adityanath will take care of farmer issues if there are any," he said.

Rajnath Singh further slammed the Congress and Samajwadi Party for peddling narratives in recent times that certain sections of society are angry with the Bharatiya Janata Party.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Cal HC orders CBI probe into Sandeshkhali horrors
Cal HC orders CBI probe into Sandeshkhali horrors

The court directed the CBI to investigate allegations of crimes against women and forcible land grabbing in Sandeshkhali and submit a comprehensive report to it on the next date of hearing.

Can faltering RCB turn it around against struggling MI?
Can faltering RCB turn it around against struggling MI?

Desperate Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be under tremendous pressure to get their act together against an equally struggling Mumbai Indians when the two teams face-off in an Indian Premier League match in Mumbai on Thursday.

Kohli has set a benchmark with his fitness: Agarkar
Kohli has set a benchmark with his fitness: Agarkar

Agarkar said that the IPL had become a huge platform to spot talent but what mattered most was a strong temperament, which would set them apart from the rest.

Jolt to Kejriwal as minister quits govt, party over Dalit representation
Jolt to Kejriwal as minister quits govt, party over Dalit representation

He also alleged that Dalit MLAs, minister or councillors of the AAP were not given any respect.

'People Of Punjab Know BJP's Tricks'
'People Of Punjab Know BJP's Tricks'

'The BJP will not win a single seat in Punjab.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances