Be the first to know on Rediff.com

Sign inCreate Account
Acharya will contest from Saran while Bharti will try her luck in the Patliputra LS constituency.
Shailaja Teacher, arguably the most famous Covid warrior in India, versus former student leader Shafi Parambil who defeated 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan in the last assembly election. Shyam G Menon reports from the Vadakara Lok Sabha...
'Any dietary approach is incomplete without physical exercise.' 'Application of calorie restriction/intermittent fasting alone would lead to a decrease in muscle mass, and possibly bone mass too.'
rediffGURU Samkit Maniar answers readers' personal income tax queries.
Whether off to a wedding, a holiday or a date, get inspired by our glamorous ladies this summer!