RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Be the first to know on Rediff.com
April 10, 2024  09:46
Lalu with his daughter Rohini
Lalu with his daughter Rohini
And this news about Lalu giving tickets to his daughters? Well, we broke the news first on March 22!

Read what we said here. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LS poll: Lalu's 2 daughters among 22 RJD candidates
LS poll: Lalu's 2 daughters among 22 RJD candidates

Acharya will contest from Saran while Bharti will try her luck in the Patliputra LS constituency.

Vadakara: The Most Important Contest In Kerala
Vadakara: The Most Important Contest In Kerala

Shailaja Teacher, arguably the most famous Covid warrior in India, versus former student leader Shafi Parambil who defeated 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan in the last assembly election. Shyam G Menon reports from the Vadakara Lok Sabha...

Is Intermittent Fasting Healthy?
Is Intermittent Fasting Healthy?

'Any dietary approach is incomplete without physical exercise.' 'Application of calorie restriction/intermittent fasting alone would lead to a decrease in muscle mass, and possibly bone mass too.'

'Profits from trading options: Which ITR to file?'
'Profits from trading options: Which ITR to file?'

rediffGURU Samkit Maniar answers readers' personal income tax queries.

Bollywood's Cool Summer Style Tips
Bollywood's Cool Summer Style Tips

Whether off to a wedding, a holiday or a date, get inspired by our glamorous ladies this summer!

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances