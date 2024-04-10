RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Air India to start Delhi-Ho Chi Minh City flights from June 1
April 10, 2024  19:08
Air India will start direct flights from the national capital to Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam from June 1. 

The airline will use A320 neo aircraft with a two-class configuration to operate the flights five days a week -- Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, according to a release on Wednesday. The flights will commence from June 1. 

"The new service will also enable convenient one-stop connections to Vietnam via Delhi for travellers from the US, Canada, UK, and Europe," the release said. 

Currently, Air India flies non-stop flights to Singapore, Bangkok and Phuket (Thailand), and Yangon (Myanmar). -- PTI
